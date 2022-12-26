Holiday skiing on Mount Ashland

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – After a long night of delivering presents, Santa Claus hit the slopes of Mount Ashland for some Christmas skiing.

Some lucky skiers had the chance to see the big man himself ride and sleigh the mountain.

People were out having a blast on Christmas, showing off their skills in front of family and friends.

For some families, skiing Mount Ashland on Christmas is a yearly tradition and for others, the holiday was a great excuse to try skiing for the first time.

“Tradition? It could be soon,” said Sean Dennehy. “It feels amazing and there are lots of families which is awesome, everyone has been super helpful and inviting, which makes me feel good because it’s intimidating,” said Chloe Hanson.

They say they had a great time teaching their son how to snowboard for the first time. They say this will be a Christmas they will never forget.