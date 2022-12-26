How firefighters spend Christmas

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – It doesn’t matter what day it is; you can always count on firefighters to be on duty.

We caught up with some local firefighters on Christmas to see how they spend the holidays.

Firefighters told us that two stations came together in grants pass, to spend the holiday together.

Firefighters say members of the community stop by to deliver food, and family members drop in to visit and open presents.

They say it is common for firefighters to get each other gag gifts and enjoy some quality time together, between actively responding to fires.

“This is a day to spend with what we call our other family, so to have them with us and have our family come in and out throughout the day so we can all see each other and our different loved ones. It makes it a little more special than just our everyday,” said Lt. Cody Breeze with Rural Metro Fire.

Breeze says spending time together and having family visit, helps them enjoy Christmas as much as possible between calls. He says they plan on cooking up a Christmas dinner together to close out the holiday.