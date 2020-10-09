Home to hotel: Red Cross gives fire survivors place to stay

According to Jackson County, the Red Cross has over 300 people staying in motels across the Rogue Valley.
“We got a roof over our head,” said Almeda Fire survivor and Rogue Regency Inn employee Bob Kokanour Jr., “we just move forward now.”
Kokanour and his wife lived at the Mountain View Estates in Talent for seven years. They lost their home in the Almeda Fire.
Kokanour said he was at work when he got the call from his wife. “I just turned around, parked, came in and I got a room,” he said. Now, what gave him a roof over his head, is the roof over his head.
“We have quite a few folks that got burned out,” said Bruce Hoevet, General Manager of Rogue Regency Inn. Hoevet said he’s been more than happy to take people in and give them a place to stay during this hard time.
“They’re all really working together,” Hoevet said, “the Red Cross, the insurance companies, People’s Bank…it’s really been a real team effort for everybody.”
Jackson Co. said the Red Cross is paying for 175 rooms across nine different motels. “It’s a very eye-opening situation that I never thought I’d see in my lifetime,” Hoevet said. “From the people that are staying here, they’re thankful that they have their lives.”
If you or someone you know needs help finding housing, you can call 1-800-733-2767.
