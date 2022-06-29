House fire spreads to nearby grass in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. —ODF firefighters are mopping up a half-acre grass fire, that started as a structure fire on the 400-block of Nugget Drive, in Rogue River. Rogue River Fire District 1 was on scene, as well as several other agencies.

ODF says, it made a break with bulldozers and is now reinforcing fire lines. A type 2 helicopter was also brought out for additional spot fires, in the area.

This is the 3rd structure fire ODF has responded to this week. It urges the public to be aware of the dry conditions, and follow all current regulations.

A complete list can be found on swofire.com