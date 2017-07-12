Housing vs. History in Ashland

The future of a historic Ashland home and the need for more housing in the Rogue Valley may be at odds. Now the city is preparing to review a developers plans to change the look of an iconic lot.
Tonight the Planning Commission in Ashland will be looking into a plan that would move a century old home and develop empty land surrounded by family homes.
The proposed development would build 28 townhomes on the empty lot and the area behind the historic house.
According to the city, its an area that has been zoned for this type of housing for a while but it’s still controversial with some community members. While some people aren’t happy the historic home is going to be moved Senior Planner for the City of Ashland, Derek Severson, says it’s necessary.
“The changing the character of the town I think people have seen over the years. As development happens and Ashland has chosen not to expand our boundaries. So it means a lot of the housing that happens is infill,” Severson says.
If approved the plan would mean the historic home on Mountain and Main would be moved 50 feet closer to the street. The back part of the house would be demolished and the front would be maintained.
The city of Ashland Planning Commission meets tonight at 7 P.M. to discuss the proposed plan. It’s holding a community forum during the meeting as well.