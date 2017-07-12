Help the Family Nurturing Center recover from theft!

Medford, Ore.-
The Family Nurturing Center is asking for your help after a very important item was stolen from its facilities. And the organization says the biggest victims in the theft are the children who use its services. The stroller is meant for one to two year old’s, specifically with special needs.
The center works to create a safe environment where children can prepare emotionally and socially before entering the public school system. A part of that is being able to experience the world outside the center using strollers like the one that was stolen.
Louise Horn, the Supervisor of the Therapeautic Classrooms at the Family Nurturing Center says the having the stroller stolen has affected them because of what it does for the children there.
“It’s just kind of our safe and secure spot for them where they know they are well taken care of,” Horn says.
The stroller was taken while staff at the center were helping to load children onto a bus. Since it happened the center’s asked Medford Police to increase patrols in the alley behind the building near where the stroller was taken.
At the Family Nurturing Center necessary supplies like this don’t come cheap. Replacing the stroller will cost the non-profit nearly $500.00. If you’d like to help the family nurturing center’s fundraising efforts you can contribute to its YouCaring page, link below.
https://www.youcaring.com/familynurturingcenterwobblerclass-873387?utm_source=frlive&utm_content=cf_cp_01