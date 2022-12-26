Law enforcement honor Miles the Brave

YREKA, Calif. – Siskiyou County law enforcement officers dedicated a gift to Miles Isbell as a part of their Shop with a Cop Event.

Miles Isbell, also known as Miles the Brave was an 11-year-old boy from Siskiyou County.

While battling brain cancer this year he raised thousands of dollars for Asante’s Olsrud Family Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Sadly, miles lost his battle with cancer in October.

The Yreka Police Department says starting this year a memorial card dedicated to Miles the Brave will be given to a family in need.

“We just feel so honored that our law enforcement would choose to honor Miles this year and in the coming years. His light just continues to shine through, and Christmas was definitely his favorite time of year,” said Miles’s Mom, Joy Isbell.

Isbell says that normally 50 kids are chosen for Siskiyou County’s shop with a cop event but this year they added fifty-first inspired by Miles’s infectious personality and incredible determination.