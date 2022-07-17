Huge turnout for 2nd Annual Klamath Pride Festival

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Despite some push-back online and over social media, hundreds of people gathered in Veterans Memorial Park on July 16th, for a successful 2nd Annual Klamath Pride Festival.

Organizers say this year’s celebration was much bigger than last year with over 30-vendors. There were also sponsorships from local organizations like Klamath Behavioral Health, Klamath Advocacy Center, and local tribes.

The family-friendly event also had activities and games for families to enjoy, along with live performances from local artists.

“I was blown away last year by the turnout and I’m prepared to be even more blown away this year with how many people are here and we just got going. We live in a rural town and to have the community come together like this has been amazing and wonderful,” said Organizer, Jeff Press.

There were some safety concerns around the event after some hateful comments this week by some in the community. A local pastor even claimed without any evidence that the event was trying to entice and groom children.

Organizers say they took threats that were made very seriously. Local police were on hand as security, and staff had de-escalation training. Organizers say other than a small group of protesters at the event the festival was able to go on uninterrupted and successfully.