Three killed, several injured in multi-car crash in Klamath county Saturday

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore — Three people are dead and several others are seriously hurt, following a multi-car crash on Highway 97 Saturday.

Oregon State Police were called to the crash near milepost 270 around 4:12 p.m. It says the driver of a Suburban car was traveling south, when the car in front “rapidly decelerated.”

According to OSP, the driver then swerved into the northbound lane and struck a FJ Cruiser head-on.

The driver of the Suburban, 58-year-old Andrew Castiricone, and passenger 20-year-old Lindeman of San Carlos, California, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the FJ Cruiser, 43-year-old Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky of San Mateo, California was also killed. OSP said during the initial crash, Shanbaky struck a Subaru driven by 34-year-old Kevin Smith from Medford. Smith and other passengers involved in the crashes were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. OSP noted a separate car sustained damage from the crash debris. The stretch of highway 97 was shutdown for about three hours as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, Chemult Rural Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.