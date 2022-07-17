Three killed, several injured in multi-car crash in Klamath county Saturday

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter July 17, 2022

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore — Three people are dead and several others are seriously hurt, following a multi-car crash on Highway 97 Saturday.

Oregon State Police were called to the crash near milepost 270 around 4:12 p.m. It says the driver of a Suburban car was traveling south, when the car in front “rapidly decelerated.”
According to OSP, the driver then swerved into the northbound lane and struck a FJ Cruiser head-on.
The driver of the Suburban, 58-year-old Andrew Castiricone, and passenger 20-year-old Lindeman of  San Carlos, California, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the FJ Cruiser, 43-year-old Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky of San Mateo, California was also killed.

OSP said during the initial crash, Shanbaky struck a Subaru driven by 34-year-old Kevin Smith from Medford. Smith and other passengers involved in the crashes were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

OSP noted a separate car sustained damage from the crash debris.

The stretch of highway 97 was shutdown for about three hours as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, Chemult Rural Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
Skip to content