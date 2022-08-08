Huge turnout for D.A.R.E. To Cruise

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Central Point Police Department dared the community to see some cool cars and support a good cause on August 6th.

Cars of all makes and models covered Twin Creeks Crossing Park for the dare cruise show. People had the chance to vote for their favorite car and see some of the coolest cars in southern Oregon.

Central Point Police said all of the proceeds of the event go towards the department’s D.A.R.E. program which teaches local fifth graders the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse.

“This program really, if you break it apart and take it seriously it gives you every little peace that you would need to make good choices and to be a productive person in a community,” said D.A.R.E. Officer, Robert Mannenbach.

He says he has been with the program for over five years and loves seeing the kids he’s interacted with over the years grow up.