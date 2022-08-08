Large Fish Kill attributed to The McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A large fish kill in the Klamath River near Happy Camp is being contributed to flash flooding and fires in the area. The Karuk Tribe says large numbers of fish of all species have been observed.

It says a preliminary observation suggests massive debris flows from flash flooding that happened on August 3rd in the areas of the McKinney fire are the cause.

The tribe says dead fish have been reported over a 20-mile area. It says observation efforts have been slowed by the fire activity in the region and the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.