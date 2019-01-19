Hundreds gather for town hall with Rep. Walden

MEDFORD, Ore. — Hundreds of people from all across southern Oregon made their way to Central Medford High School Friday, to talk to Congressman Greg Walden (R) about some of their biggest concerns.
Many questions from people had to do with carbon emissions, housing, wildfires, the government shutdown and immigration.
While Congressman Walden supports border security, he said he wants to see federal employees get back to work.
“There’s a lot of work not getting done,” Rep. Walden said, “there’s a lot of pain in these families that I’m sure I’m gonna see as I go across eastern Oregon over the weekend and next week who can’t meet their mortgages, I mean there are all kinds of situations going on here that don’t need to happen.”
Congressman Walden said it’s ultimately up to people like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump to find common ground, in order to secure borders and get Oregon families back to work.