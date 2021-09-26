Hundreds rally in south Medford to stand up for worker’s rights and medical choice

MEDFORD, Ore. — Hundreds of people rallied at a busy intersection in south Medford this afternoon. It was called a United Non-Compliance Rally.
Organizers of the rally say they are standing up for all worker’s rights and medical choice.
The rally focused on protecting the rights of law enforcement, firefighters, medical staff, teachers, and state workers directly affected by the state’s upcoming vaccine mandate that is effective on October 18th.
“This is really, really important. This is standing up for the rights of health care workers, nurses and people who are going to be losing their jobs next month because of vaccine mandates rolled out by our government,” said one of the event organizers, Kassie West.
The group gathered on the sidewalks at the corner of Highway 99 and Stewart Avenue holding signs and waving American flags.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.