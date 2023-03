JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team raided an illegal grow site in Williams Thursday.

The team searched the property on the 1000 block of Panther Gulch Road.

During the search, it found more than 100 pounds of processed marijuana and 1500 marijuana plants.

The property also had multiple electrical, water, and solid waste code violations.

A 55-year-old was taken into custody at the Josephine County Jail for unlawful manufacturing and possession of marijuana.