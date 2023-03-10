Portland mayor confirms first city-sanctioned homeless camp site

The city had not previously confirmed any of the locations, but the site at 1490 Southeast Gideon Street was reported to be under consideration last month along with another possible site in the Montavilla neighborhood, although the latter has now been removed from consideration.

Wheeler said Thursday that his goal was to have the Gideon Street site up and running by the summer. The site will initially have up to 100 tents with room for up to 150 people, he said, with access to basic services like food, restrooms, showers, electricity and storage.

There will be regular trash collection, and hazardous waste removal services both at the site and in a 1,000-foot area surrounding it, Wheeler said. It will also have a perimeter fence and security, accompanied by a ban on unsanctioned camping within 1,000 feet of the site.

No fires or cooking will be allowed, he said, and no alcohol or drug use will be allowed in public spaces. Weapons will need to be checked at the entrance. Urban Alchemy will also engage with neighboring residents and businesses, he said, and staff a 24-hour hotline to resolve issues.

The city does not yet have a signed lease on the site, he said, but has reached an agreement in principle on all the major pieces like duration, price and a timeline for the current owners to vacate.

Several staff from Urban Alchemy joined Wheeler at the news conference to discuss how the nonprofit will approach running the site. Urban Alchemy currently operates homeless service sites or shelters in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin, Texas.

Kirkpatrick Tyler from Urban Alchemy talked about the nonprofit’s Safe Sleep villages in San Francisco, which focus on creating places where homeless residents can feel secure and not in danger of being swept or having their belongings stolen.

The site will be staffed 24 hours a day and will be a weapons-free zone, he said, but the goal is not to take a policing approach. When Urban Alchemy took over a shelter site in Austin, he said, they removed metal detectors and bag scanners in favor of a voluntary bag search policy, with secure storage for weapons.

Many homeless residents have been traumatized by bad experiences in traditional shelters, he said, and have preferred the sense of independence and ownership that they get from being in their tents. Urban Alchemy’s approach tries to be mindful of those experiences, he said.

“It has allowed people, on their terms, to choose an option,” he said. “So often, we kind of try to show and tell unhoused residents what’s best for them. Safe Sleeps allows an option that can be selected by residents to engage on their terms, not to be lorded over or parented by an organization or by a city, but to be welcomed indoors in an environment that will keep them safe, an environment where they have people that are invested and engaged in their well-being and helping them to move forward.”