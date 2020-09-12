Illinois Valley Fire District updates Slater Fire acreage

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.— The Illinois Valley Fire District says updated infrared mapping shows the Slater Fire is at 137,000 acres. Previous reports said the fire was at 140,000 acres.
The district says there have not been any confirmed structures lost in Josephine County however there is a significant loss in Happy Camp.
IVFD says they have approximately 18 miles of hand crew line in place which helps keep the fire from spreading.
In order to stay alert with changes, the district says you can find updated information at:
- The Holland Loop Store
- Takilma Fire Station #6
- The O’Brien store
- Grocery Outlet/Shop Smart
They will be going live on Facebook at 7 PM Saturday night with the most updated information.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”