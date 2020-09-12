Home
Illinois Valley Fire District updates Slater Fire acreage

Illinois Valley Fire District updates Slater Fire acreage

Local News , , , ,
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.— The Illinois Valley Fire District says updated infrared mapping shows the Slater Fire is at 137,000 acres. Previous reports said the fire was at 140,000 acres.
The district says there have not been any confirmed structures lost in Josephine County however there is a significant loss in Happy Camp.
IVFD says they have approximately 18 miles of hand crew line in place which helps keep the fire from spreading.
In order to stay alert with changes, the district says you can find updated information at:
  • The Holland Loop Store
  • Takilma Fire Station #6
  • The O’Brien store
  • Grocery Outlet/Shop Smart
They will be going live on Facebook at 7 PM Saturday night with the most updated information.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »