In-person learning is going well at Kids Unlimited Academy

MEDFORD, Ore. — Kids Unlimited Academy in Medford has already been in school for the last 2 weeks.
Unlike the start of school last year, students are back on campus full-time.
The academy’s Academic Director, Sunshine Price, says a lot of furniture has been moved out of classrooms to provide more space for social distancing.
She says all of last year’s safety protocols, such as masks and sanitizing, are still in place.
“They [students] are able to take mask breaks at lunchtime and also outside at recess. Kids are excited, the staff is happy, I think everyone appreciates it so much more because we weren’t here for so long,” said Price.
Price says so far, the school hasn’t had any outbreaks or students test positive this month.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.