Medford teachers preparing for the 2021-22 school year, beginning 1 week from today

MEDFORD, Ore. — The new school year starts a week from today in the Rogue Valley’s largest school district.
Teachers in Medford are now back on-campus getting ready for students.
The school district says 600-700 teachers are preparing themselves, and their classrooms, for students this week.
MSD Development Specialist, Tisha Richmond, says teachers are participating in conference learning days right now filled with webinars, guest speakers, and more.
“There’s a variety of topics. Some of them have to do with digital tools to engage students with learning, some of them are on social-emotional learning, reading strategies, math strategies, suicide prevention,” she said.
Richmond says social distancing protocols are being implemented once again to help protect teachers and students from COVID-19.
