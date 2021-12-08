Intersection on Central Ave in Medford expected to be reduced to two lanes next year

MEDFORD, Ore — Medford Urban Renewal Agency said it’s working on a design plan that will ultimately reduce travel lanes on an intersection along Central avenue.

According to MURA, Central ave from the intersection of Court/Edwards to Jackson Street will be reconfigured from three travel lanes to two travel lanes. The reconstruction will include on-street parking on one side and a bike lane on the other side.

“We got a fair amount of coordination to do with some other outside agencies,” said Harry Weiss, executive director with MURA.

Right now Jackson Street to 10th street on Central ave is two lanes. Weiss says the reconfiguration will extend the section northward for approximately 1/3 mile.

MURA is in the works of developing affordable multifamily housing. It’s expected to be located on a property just north of Les Schwab on the 700 block of Central avenue.

The new changes is expected to take place sometime in the summer of next year.