‘Greater Idaho’ group files for 2022 ballot measure in Douglas county

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore — Representatives with the Greater Idaho movement says it submitted signatures for a 2022 ballot consideration in Douglas county.

On Tuesday, the group shared it gathered nearly 3700 signatures for an election, in which 2,955 signatures are needed. The ballot initiative plans to amend an ordinance that would allow county officers to advocate for legislation that would affect the county, including the push to move the Idaho border.

The group’s proposal is to incorporate all of eastern and southern Oregon into Idaho, forming a “Greater Idaho.”

“In this campaign, we are asking our fans to connect us with potential major donors so that we can deliver a convincing win in Douglas and Klamath counties, Mike McCarter, president of Citizens for Greater Idaho, said in a release. ” We want to spend $25k in Klamath County and at least $40k in Douglas County so voters will understand how much better Idaho governance is than Oregon governance.”

McCarter said he is submitting signatures in Klamath county to trigger a ballot measure, to create a county board that would, “evaluate the benefits to the county of moving the state border.”

Despite ballot measures, the movement of the state border would require approval from both Oregon and Idaho legislatures, as well as the U.S. Congress.