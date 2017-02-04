‘It’s The Climate’ sign changes in the works

Grants Pass, Ore. — The iconic ‘It’s The Climate’ sign in the heart of downtown Grants Pass could get a makeover.
Refurbishing the sign is part of the city’s strategic plan. Councilors are considering adding the words… “Welcome to Grants Pass – Established 1887” to the top of the sign.
The city still has to budget for the project. Councilors said there will be an opportunity for public input.
“Anytime you make changes, particularly to a landmark, an iconic landmark like ‘It’s a Climate’ in Grants Pass – you want to make sure that even little additions like ‘Welcome to Grants Pass’ are going to meet the approval of our citizens,” said David Reeves, Assistant City Manager for the City of Grants Pass.
The city is also planning on adding LED lighting to make the sign more cost-efficient.