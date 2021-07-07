Jack Fire burning near Glide is 0% contained, 1,500 acres burned so far

The fire is quickly growing and making it tough for firefighters to make a line around the fire.
At this time, the Jack Fire is 0% contained. It’s burning closely to where the Archie Creek Fire burned just last year.
“It was about 2 p.m. that the inversion started to lift and so the fire started standing up in a tall column and began actively burning,” said a Public Information Officer for the Jack Fire, Pam Sichting. She says a large cloud of smoke known as an ‘inversion’ made visibility difficult. It was so bad it ended up sending firefighters out of the area to re-group for safety reasons.
“Our number one priority is always our firefighters and public safety,” she said.
Sichting says 1,500 acres have burned and nearly 200 firefighters were on it before getting temporarily called off.
Despite the inversion, fire crews are working hard to get a line formed.
“7 hand crews, which included an inter-agency hotshot crew, a type 2 initial attack, approximately 9-10 engines [are fighting the fire],” said Sichting.
Governor Kate Brown today invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to this fire.
That means more resources from other counties can assist in the efforts.
“We are way early here for the conditions that we’re in, so we’re asking people here to be very careful with fire.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
An incident management team took over the fire earlier this evening.
