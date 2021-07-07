Supporters of Shutter Creek prison in Coos Co. hopes Gov. Brown won’t close it as planned

COOS COUNTY, Ore. —A Coos County prison that’s slated to close in January, has many people in the community still fighting to keep it open. The Shutter Creek Correctional Facility is one of 3 facilities that Governor Brown slated to close due to budget concerns.
Shutter Creek employees, County Commissioners, and community members are all coming together to keep it open. In a virtual meeting, they plan to plead with the governor to keep it open.
State Representative Boomer Wright says the financial impact of the prison on the Coos County community, is immense.
“The total employment and income impact that Shutter Creek has in our area is estimated to be $8.8 million, so it’s significant to our community,” said Representative Wright.
Warner Creek Correctional Facility in Lakeview was on the governor’s chopping block as well. It got approval to stay open.
Representative Wright says he’s hopeful they will convince Governor Brown that Shutter Creek is a valuable facility to the community.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.