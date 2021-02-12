Jackson Co. begins vaccination clinic for 2nd doses

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Jackson Co. Public Health is holding a Second Dose Vaccination Clinic at the Jackson Co. Expo Feb. 11-13. People who got the first dose at the Expo and are in the Phase 1A Category, as well as educators, are eligible.
Michele Lam is a special education assistant teacher at the Medford School District.
“It’s been really hard in the classroom I work in not having our students there. And just in general life coming to a standstill,” said Lam.
Pharmacist, Victoria Cowan said she’s also excited to receive her final dose. She felt minor symptoms with her first dose, like fatigue. She told NBC5 her arm ached after the second dose, but the good outweighs the bad.
“I still think it’s really real for a lot of people, so I think it’s going to be a while for it to be normal again,” said Cowan.
Asante, Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety, Holly Nickerson said there’s a total of 9,000 Pfizer vaccines between Jackson and Josephine Co.
“We need to make sure the doses that we have are being utilized for a second dose or we may run into a shortage to be able to get people the second dose they need,” said Nickerson.
That’s why it’s important for people to know before you go. Jackson County’s event is only for second dose people who got the Pfizer vaccine at the Expo.
Recipients must bring their COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card verifying their eligibility.
“We definitely had about a dozen people come here to receive their first dose of the vaccine and we have turned them away,” said Tanya Phillips from Jackson Co. Public Health.
Each county will ensure you get the proper vaccine, so it’s consistent with your first dose.
“It doesn’t provide the immunity you need. If you start with Moderna you have to stay with Moderna. The same is true for Pfizer,” said Michael Weber from Josephine Co. Public Health.
Weber told NBC5 News while people may not need a visit to the emergency room, a person isn’t immune from COVID-19 if they get a different vaccine.
Jackson County’s Vaccination Clinic is at the Jackson Co. Expo Feb. 11-13 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Josephine County’s Vaccination Clinic is the fairgrounds Feb. 14-15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]