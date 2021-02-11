Home
New China must pay $120,000 to former employees due to sexual harassment lawsuit

MEDFORD, Or.-A Medford restaurant will pay tens of thousands of dollars following a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by the S.S. Equal Employment opportunity commission. The agency says New China’s male manager repeatedly targeted female employees between the ages of 15 and 20 with sexual comments and inappropriate touching, which escalating from unwanted hugs to groping.

The EEOC says the manager was even allowed to return to work after being arrested for sexual abuse of a minor after he allegedly asked a 15-year-old employee to send him nude photos. The agency also found that one female employee was fired after reporting the behavior.

New China was ordered to pay $120,000 to five former female employees and will be required to provide anti-discrimination training to both the owners and employees, as well as training on how to investigate sexual harassment and retaliation complaints.

