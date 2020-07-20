Home
Jackson Co. contact tracers work to track cases, after record numbers

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County saw a record number of coronavirus cases from a single day this weekend.

The county reported 16 new cases Sunday. Jackson County Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says sometimes cases are linked to one big event. Other times it’s from community spread. Right now, contact tracers are working to track down where the new cases came from.

“As long as we can figure out who we’re dealing with, it gives us a sense that we’ve got control of this. We always get concerned when we don’t know where the cases came from,” Dr. Shames said.

Dr. Shames says it’ll take a few days to get a better sense of how widespread the cases are or if they’re traced back to one source.

