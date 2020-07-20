Jackson Co. contact tracers work to track cases, after record numbers

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County saw a record number of coronavirus cases from a single day this weekend.
The county reported 16 new cases Sunday. Jackson County Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames says sometimes cases are linked to one big event. Other times it’s from community spread. Right now, contact tracers are working to track down where the new cases came from.
“As long as we can figure out who we’re dealing with, it gives us a sense that we’ve got control of this. We always get concerned when we don’t know where the cases came from,” Dr. Shames said.
Dr. Shames says it’ll take a few days to get a better sense of how widespread the cases are or if they’re traced back to one source.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.