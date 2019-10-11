Jackson Co. Fuel Committee helps low income households heat their homes

PHOENIX, Ore. — As the temperatures drop, the Jackson County Fuel Committee is gearing up to help low income households heat their homes, all while reducing wildfire fuels.
Volunteers are thinning out the forests through the Ashland Forest All-Land Restoration Project by collecting wood and mitigating fire risks.
“We bring that wood down to our woodlot where we turn it into renewable energy and provide it free of charge to low income households. We get out about a hundred truck loads a month during the winter time, which is about 10,000 dollars worth of fuel,” Bill Jennett, operations manager, said.
The Jackson County Fuel Committee also helps people weatherize their homes. It’s been around for almost 42 years, and is run entirely by volunteers. If you are looking to get involved, visit their website: https://jcfuel.weebly.com/
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.