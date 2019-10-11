Home
Jackson Co. Fuel Committee helps low income households heat their homes

PHOENIX, Ore. — As the temperatures drop, the Jackson County Fuel Committee is gearing up to help low income households heat their homes, all while reducing wildfire fuels.

Volunteers are thinning out the forests through the Ashland Forest All-Land Restoration Project by collecting wood and mitigating fire risks.

“We bring that wood down to our woodlot where we turn it into renewable energy and provide it free of charge to low income households. We get out about a hundred truck loads a month during the winter time, which is about 10,000 dollars worth of fuel,” Bill Jennett, operations manager, said.

The Jackson County Fuel Committee also helps people weatherize their homes. It’s been around for almost 42 years, and is run entirely by volunteers. If you are looking to get involved, visit their website: https://jcfuel.weebly.com/

