Jackson Co. Jail has first COVID-19 case, trying to stop spread

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson Co. Jail is reporting its first COVID case inside the facility. Josephine Co. Jail had its first cases last fall and is in the midst of a larger outbreak right now. Now, both jails are trying to curb the spread of the highly contagious disease.
After almost a year in a global pandemic, one Jackson Co. Jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday. It’s the first reported case in the jail.
“I am surprised sometimes that it’s taken this long to get a positive case in our facility. But now we’re just gonna deal with it,” said Jail Commander Captain Josh Aldrich
Captain Aldrich said the adult-in-custody contracted the virus from a newer inmate. That person was in contact with someone before they were arrested who later tested positive for the virus.
However, due to they faced lower-level charges, Captain Aldrich said they were released and given a citation to appear in court. Aldrich said the jails have done this several times to keep COVID-19 out of the jail.
“I think we’re talking less than a handful of people over the time that we had to do one of these releases for. Our first thought [did] they have to be in jail anyway,” said Capt. Aldrich.
The jail tested everyone each adult-in-custody came in contact with. The one confirmed case is showing minor symptoms and is in isolation.
“I think both the facility layout and the fact that our staff has been attentive in making sure those people don’t cross paths has really helped keep it a bay as long as it has. Hopefully in this case has also kept it to the one individual,” said Capt. Aldrich.
Stopping the spread of the highly contagious disease isn’t easy. Josephine Co. Jail is fighting its 2nd outbreak both inmates and officers have gotten sick.
Monday they received 4 more positive cases, all of whom are employees. There are now 28 positive cases tied to the jail.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe as possible. Jails are not meant to have people total social distance. We have different areas where people have to congregate together,” said Sheriff Dave Daniel.
It’s now turned on its smoke evacuation system.
“We’re pulling on the air from inside and pumping it straight outside. So we’re getting a better circulation of air and getting it out of the facility,” said Sheriff Daniel.
Both jails are working with their county health departments on best practices. Sheriff Daniel said he’s also meeting with the Oregon Health Authority.
