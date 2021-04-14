Home
Jackson Co. Library Services offer resources to wildfire survivors

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Jackson County Library is trying to help Spanish-speaking fire survivors rebuild their personal finances. Jackson County Library Services says it will expand its personal finance resources to English and Spanish.

The change is thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The library says this will help residents have the information they need to make financial decisions, as they repair and rebuild after the fires and pandemic.

“With the recent wildfires and financial effects of Covid together, we want to make sure that people have access to the information that they need to stay resilient from these disasters,” said Elanna Erhardt, Business Librarian, JCLS.

To learn more about the expanded resources, visit jcls.org

