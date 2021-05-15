Jackson Co. Public Health Officer believes county will re-open at the end of June

JACKSON CO., Ore. — After the CDC’s announcement about fully vaccinated people being able to go mask-less in public soon, Jackson County Public Health Officer, Dr. Jim Shames, says he believes people now have more incentive to get the vaccine.
Dr. Shames says in Jackson County about 50% of people are already vaccinated.
He says in the direction we’re headed, everything in our county should be fully re-opened by the end of June.
“You are very unlikely to carry the virus and pass it to others, while vaccinated and [at first] we weren’t sure about that. Now that we’ve locked down this critical information, the question is why do you need to wear a mask in a public space? And the answer is you probably don’t,” said Dr. Shames.
Dr. Shames says adolescents aged 12 to 15 can get vaccinated starting this coming Friday at the expo.
He says all school-aged children should be able to get vaccinated by the start of the next school year.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.