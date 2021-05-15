Medford high schoolers to compete in national Junior Gold Championships in Indianapolis

MEDFORD, Ore — Four local teenagers will be representing Oregon in their respective divisions at the United States Bowling Congress Junior Gold Championships in Indianapolis.
The boys each placed in the top two of their age group during a state tournament held in Silverton earlier this month.
“We’re all excited and nervous,” Oliver Janes, 15-year-old who will be competing in the U-15 age group, told NBC5. “But we’re ready to go.”
14-year-old Jacob Bruff is also in the same age group, and he says his plan is to have fun and make his late grandfather proud.
“Prove to [my grandfather] that I’m a good bowler and that he taught me well.” said Bruff.
Their friends, 16-year-olds Connor Boehm and Charlie Wilson will be in the U-18 bracket. Boehm qualified for last year’s tournament, but the events were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I kind of had to do training at home,” Boehm said. “Had to do physical fitness and other training to keep myself in the game.”
Wilson plans on bowling professionally and says the trip to the nationals will help him get to the PBA.
“Getting the chance to get that experience and pressure at a national level tournament, it’s definitely going to be good for me.” said Wilson.
The championships are slated to begin July 9th – 17th. The parents of the boys will be setting up a GoFundMe to help cover travel expenses.
