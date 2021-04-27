Jackson Co. Public Health says benefits outweigh the risks for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregonians can now once again get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
This comes after a very small number of women, including one in Oregon, got a rare blood clot a few weeks from getting the shot. The Oregon woman died.
Jackson Co. Public Health Director, Jim Shames said regardless of the brand, it’s important to get vaccinated. But for women in the reproductive age group, Shames said it’s important to educate yourself on the vaccine.
7.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S. there have been only 15 reports of clotting. The CDC is now investigating the woman’s death. If Johnson & Johnson seems too risky, the Expo offers the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
“In terms of risk-benefit, there’s a huge amount of benefit from this vaccine. And there’s a really tiny risk, but real risk,” said Dr. Shames.
Shames said in order for the Rogue Valley to fully reopen people need to get vaccinated. In Jackson Co., he said not only are cases rising but so are hospitalizations. But now our community is seeing younger, healthier people hospitalized from the 4th wave of cases in Oregon.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]