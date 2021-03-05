Home
Jackson Co. restaurants taking advantage of indoor dining while they can

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford’s Buttercloud Bakery says it’s been a fascinating week. They’re ecstatic to open indoor dining, and hope it’s something it can continue long into the future.

“It’s been quite the roller coaster ride we had about 3 days to change course,” says Co-owner, Ellen Holub.

Buttercloud Bakery has had a whirlwind of a week.  It reopened for indoor dining on Friday, the first day it was able to. Holub and her staff have been working hard, to get everything together in time.

“Creating a brand new schedule, trying to bring back people who were on unemployment, order more food, get ready to open, and recreate all of our systems again,” says Holub.

Holub was concerned all of this work might be for nothing if the county continued to see an increase in cases. She doesn’t think it would have been worth it if they were forced to shut down indoor dining again.

“The yo-yo thing is going to absolutely destroy businesses,” says Holub.

But, now a glimmer of hope came for Holub and many other business owners. She is ecstatic to hear that the state is considering a two-week extension, giving some counties some leeway, with the state’s risk levels. The last week has brought back whole new energy to her downtown Medford business.

“Just coming in and having the voices and the music and the buzz and everyone has their own space, it just feels really good for us to be able to create that environment again,” says Holub.

Holub hopes the case counts stay low, so no restaurants and other businesses have to shut down, after what’s been a rough 12 months.

