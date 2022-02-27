Over 200 runners participate in early morning marathon

ROGUE RIVER, Ore.– Over 2 hundred people ran a half marathon today to raise money for student runners.

The Southern Oregon Runners Club held the Rogue River Marathon and Alyssa Watson Memorial Run event in Rogue River early this morning.

Southern Oregon Runners Club President, Amber Jacobson, says participants were able to run either a half marathon or a 5k in the 25-degree weather to support local track and cross country teams.

“It’s great to see a lot of people kind of found running during this time or during the time where there wasn’t anything going on, so it means a lot to us to be able to host events and get to see people out pushing their limits,” said Jacobson.

The Alyssa Watson Memorial Run has been held for nearly the last decade.

Jacobson says one-third of the proceeds from this marathon will go towards the cause.