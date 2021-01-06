Jackson Co. unveils plan for covid-19 vaccine distribution

MEDFORD, Ore.– The state is working with hospitals and health organizations to vaccinate staff on the front lines.
The Federal Government is working with pharmaceutical companies to vaccinate people at risk in long term care facilities.
Jackson County Public Health officer Dr. Jim shames says the county is working on it’s own plan locally.
It will begin by vaccinating law enforcement.
He said, “The variables that are happening above us at the state and federal level, I don’t really understand them. Its clear to us, and appropriate, really, that when the vaccine is available they get it to us, so we don’t get a lot of notice.”
Dr. Shames said its a daunting task to set up something like this.
The county’s never done anything like it, but he says its working hard at getting it done.
He says the county is planning to set up vaccination clinics later this week.
