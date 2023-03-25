Jackson County Animal Shelter regains “no kill” status

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– NBC5 told you last month about the Jackson County Animal Shelter losing its ‘no kill’ status.

Now, county officials said its gone back to its regained its previous status.

The animal shelter needs a release rate of at least 90% to be considered a ‘no kill’ shelter.

County Administrator Danny Jordan said the shelter was at 89%.

But now he said it’s at 92% making the shelter qualified once again.

Jordan also took time during Wednesday’s commissioners meeting to talk about what he called quote “false narratives” about the shelter.

He said claims that dogs are left in their kennels for 48 hours straight are simply *untrue.

“Certain people, not unlike today have represented that the dogs are confined for 48 hours. That’s a false narrative being spread by FOTAS,” Jordan said, “the animals are moved Monday and Tuesday from their kennels. All the kennels are cleaned.”

Jordan said he wants to clear up any misconceptions about the animal shelter mistreating or killing animals.

He said members of the ‘Friends of the Animal Shelter’ or FOTAS have continually brought up information that is not factual.

Jordan said that the county intends to maintain its partnership with FOTAS in the future.

