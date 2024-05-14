Jackson County Elections Office conducts vote tally system test

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Elections office is ensuring every ballot is counted accurately this election season.

According to Oregon State Law, all County Clerks must conduct a logic and accuracy test of the system and machine used to tally election ballots. The purpose of this certification test is to ensure the system recognizes each type of answer on a ballot, as well as any possible errors.

Tuesday at the Jackson County Elections Office in Medford, County Clerk Chris Walker explained to observers the process while election auditors conducted the test.

The certified scanners used to tally ballots must first be “zeroed out,” and then every possible type of answer on the ballot is run through to teach the system to recognize it. Any ballots with answers that are not recognized by the machine will then be adjudicated, where a small panel of people will determine the voters intent.

The last day for voters to return their ballots is May 21.

