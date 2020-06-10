Jackson County Expo cancels 4th of July fireworks

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The fourth of July Boomfest Fireworks Show at the Jackson County Expo is canceled.
The Expo made the announcement Tuesday afternoon saying in a press release, the decision was made after reviewing the phase 2 guidelines and speaking with local leadership.
They said they look forward to 2021 Boomfest and the Veteran’s Day celebration.
