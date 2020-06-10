Home
Jackson County Expo cancels 4th of July fireworks

Jackson County Expo cancels 4th of July fireworks

Local News Regional Top Stories

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The fourth of July Boomfest Fireworks Show at the Jackson County Expo is canceled.

The Expo made the announcement Tuesday afternoon saying in a press release, the decision was made after reviewing the phase 2 guidelines and speaking with local leadership.

They said they look forward to 2021 Boomfest and the Veteran’s Day celebration.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »