Local coffee company closes Medford location

MEDFORD, Ore. – A popular East Medford coffee shop abruptly shuts its doors today.

GoodBean Coffee on Hillcrest Park Drive, is beloved by many Medford residents.

But in a shocking post on their Facebook page, Thursday night (11/30/2023), they announced that location’s permanent closure.

GoodBean, infamous for their locally roasted coffee has called the Rogue Valley their home.

They’ve been running their location in Jacksonville for over 30 years and 11 years in Medford.

While the owners were unavailable for an interview, they told us over the phone, that it was a hard decision to make but that ultimately it had to be done.

On the company’s Facebook, they attribute unfortunate circumstances beyond GoodBean’s control.

They say in a comment on the post,

“We need some time to work with our crew and adjust to this unexpected change and if necessary, we will elaborate at a future time.”

The owners say they want to focus on their employees and shared that they are gifting each of them $500 on top of their paycheck.

They say that to them, GoodBean is more than coffee, that it’s family.

