Jackson County Fair to return to the Expo at full capacity

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. —After a year off due to Covid, the Jackson County Fair is coming back to the Expo at full capacity!
It runs from next Wednesday through Sunday, the 14th to the 18th, with all your favorite rides, music, and fun.
All concerts are free with admission. On Sunday, admission is free for everyone.
Organizers say the main differences this year, are fewer vendors and new rides.
“Food, a lot of fun, a lot of laughter and heat because it’s Jackson County and we don’t have a fair without heat ever,” said Expo Director, Helen Funk.
To get your ticket, visit the Expo’s website.
