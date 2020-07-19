Jackson County Public Health announces there are 16 new coronavirus cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Public Health is reporting 16 new cases of coronavirus.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 238.
Of the 238 confirmed cases, 81 are currently active.
The Oregon Health Authority reports there are 436 new cases in the state, including 3 new deaths from the virus.
The Oregon death toll stands at 260.
Jackson County Public Health encourages people to wear their protective face masks and wash their hands frequently.
For more in-depth information on COVID-19 in Jackson County, visit here.
