Jackson County reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Jackson County, bringing the death toll to 35 in the county.
On December 1, public health officials reported the following deaths:
Jackson County’s 32nd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old female who tested positive on November 10 and died on November 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Jackson County’s 33rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old female who tested positive on November 12 and died on November 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Jackson County’s 34th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old female who tested positive on November 17 and died on November 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Jackson County’s 35th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old male who tested positive on November 24 and died on November 29 at Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, OR. The patient had underlying conditions.
Jackson County Public Health reported a total of 3,952 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. 671 of those were reportedly active.