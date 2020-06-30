4-H and FFA kids sell lambs in virtual auction

It began Sunday and just wrapped up earlier this evening.
Due to coronavirus, the traditional spring sale was converted to an online sale.
157 lambs were up for sale online, with 190 registered bidders.
All livestock began at $400 across the board, with buyers bidding on the whole animal versus bidding per pound like years past.
“If they have to look at, you know, 100 lots, we don’t want them to have to do the math right away – we want them to look at it and go, that lamb is at 900 bucks, I can bid on it,” said Junior Executive Auction Committee member, Jeremy Kennedy.
Bidders had to register prior to the virtual sale.
