Jacksonville Market opens for the season Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Jacksonville Market is back in full force this year, after a successful first day on May 1st. Members of the Jacksonville community flocked to the lawn of the historic courthouse to listen to live music and visit the more than 50-local vendors.

All kinds of locally made products were at the market including fresh produce, artwork, and clothing. Vendors, new and old were happy to be in Jacksonville for the first day of the season.

“It’s been a great turn out there’s a lot of wonderful people here, it’s a beautiful day, there’s lots of people with wonderful merchandise that they are selling and it’s just great to be a part of it,” said Kim Rudder, Co-owner of Bigfoot Coffee Co.

Organizers say they were happy to have their event back to pre-pandemic levels. The market will be open from 9 am to 2 pm every Sunday until October 16th.