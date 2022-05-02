Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Shady Cove Sunday

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter May 1, 2022

SHADY COVE, Ore — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in Shady Cove Sunday evening.

JCSO released limited details at the time – but confirmed that it is, “an ongoing situation in Shady Cove involving a reported shooting.” The call came in around 5:15 and one person was transported to the hospital.

JCSO said a suspect is in custody, but did not share exact details about the location and what led up to the incident.

This remains a developing story and this post will be updated with more details as it emerges.

Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
