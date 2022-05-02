Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Shady Cove Sunday

SHADY COVE, Ore — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in Shady Cove Sunday evening.

JCSO released limited details at the time – but confirmed that it is, “an ongoing situation in Shady Cove involving a reported shooting.” The call came in around 5:15 and one person was transported to the hospital.

JCSO said a suspect is in custody, but did not share exact details about the location and what led up to the incident.

This remains a developing story and this post will be updated with more details as it emerges.