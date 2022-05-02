Historic plants from the Hanley Farm

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Historical Society invited people to the Hanley farm to buy some historic plants. Organizers say the event was very successful with almost all of their plants being sold on the first day.

It says many of the products are direct descendants of plants from when the farm opened in 1857. Organizers were happy to see so many families enjoying what they had to offer.

“It’s just a perfect mothers day event, to come out to the farm with your kids and grandkids, and you get to shop for plants and be with your family,” said Nancy Appling, Plant Sale Manager for the event.

All of the money raised from this event goes to The Southern Oregon Historical Society and to maintain Hanley Farm. Organizers say they reached their fundraising goal and are thankful for the community support.