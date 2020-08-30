Jackson Co. non-profit lighting the town purple for International Overdose Awareness Day

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local nonprofit is hoping to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day in Medford Saturday.
Max’s Mission has hosted the event for four years with hundreds coming out. This year it was a little different. It was held at Alba park where people can come and physically distance. But coronavirus won’t stop them from spreading awareness about the dangers of drugs.
“We decided to light the town up purple and if you see there’s purple lights all over Medford because of overdose awareness day,” David Pinsky, Associate Director, Max’s Mission.
Not only will lights be up around town until Monday, but they are training people on how to handle an overdose situation before first responders arrive. For more information on Max’s Mission click HERE.
