Portland Mayor tells people seeking retribution to stay away

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler addressed President Trump in a press conference, after clashes between protesters left one man dead overnight.

On Saturday, a caravan of Pro-Trump supporters drove into the city and conflict arose between the two groups of protesters. Officials say one person was shot and killed as protests continued. It’s unclear if the shooting was directly related to the demonstrations.

“This would be a really good time for all of us to stand together, to lock arms, to denounce the violence, to make a commitment to the kind of changes and reforms the people in this country are demanding, and lets work together. Wouldn’t that be a message? Donald Trump and Ted Wheeler working together to help move this country forward,” Mayor Wheeler said.

Sunday, Mayor Wheeler denounced the violence and called for people seeking “retribution” to stay away from the city. The mayor also took shots at the president, saying he has created hate and division in the country and needs to be stopped.

