Jacksonville’s early history now available online

JACKSONVILLE, Ore., — You can now search and find more than 7,000 pages of Jacksonville’s historic newspapers online!
The newspapers were digitized under the support of Jacksonville Boosters Foundation to underline the importance of heritage to Jacksonville’s tourism and sense of place.
You can see the details of people, places and beliefs in an era long before the birth of the internet.
There is no cost to access the digital collections.
More of Jacksonville’s early newspapers will be digitized in 2022 with funding from the Friends of Jacksonville’s Historic Cemetery.
Jacksonville’s early newspapers and other Oregon historic newspapers can be searched here, where the Oregon digital newspaper program is hosted at the University of Oregon.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.