Jacksonville’s early history now available online

JACKSONVILLE, Ore., — You can now search and find more than 7,000 pages of Jacksonville’s historic newspapers online!

The newspapers were digitized under the support of Jacksonville Boosters Foundation to underline the importance of heritage to Jacksonville’s tourism and sense of place.

You can see the details of people, places and beliefs in an era long before the birth of the internet.

There is no cost to access the digital collections.

More of Jacksonville’s early newspapers will be digitized in 2022 with funding from the Friends of Jacksonville’s Historic Cemetery.

Jacksonville’s early newspapers and other Oregon historic newspapers can be searched here, where the Oregon digital newspaper program is hosted at the University of Oregon.

