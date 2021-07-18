Steer and poultry auction at Jackson County Fair is a family affair

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Buyers and sellers filled Olsrud Arena at the Jackson County Fair Saturday night for the steer and poultry auction.
It’s a popular and well-attended event with 90 different steer and poultry on auction.
Some steer sold for $6 per pound and others upwards of the mid $30 range.
Dana and Marty Daniels, with Infinity Electrical Contractors, purchased a few animals at the fairgrounds this week and have attended the auctions for about 22 years.
They said the kids participating learn valuable life skills which help build a strong foundation for their future.
“We spend a lot of time out here with the kids and it’s all about raising a good kid,” Marty said. “These kids learn a work ethic and hopefully they’ll be good supporters of the community, as well and they’ll give back when they come out of this young adults and active kids in the community,” he added.
Fair board members and attendees at the event estimate about $2,000,000 could be raised through all of the auctions at this year’s fair.
